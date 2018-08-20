Why doors to Harrogate council-run swimming pool will remain closed until later this week

The doors to a popular Harrogate council-run swimming pool are to remain closed until later this week.

Knaresborough Swimming Pool on King James Road will remain closed until Thursday, August 23 so engineers can carry out repairs after a routine maintenance check found a hairline crack in one of the pool's pipes almost three weeks ago.

North Yorkshire Police warning over multi-million-pound iTunes gift card fraud

It was last closed in May so repairs could be carried out on one of outlet pipes at the pool, causing water levels to drop. Harrogate Borough Council has however said the repairs being out this time were a different issue and that engineers had recommended that the damaged section of pipe be replaced.

By-election: Lib Dems claim Knaresborough's vacated county seat

A spokesperson for HBC said: "A routine maintenance inspection found a small leak in one of the pipes serving the pool. Engineers recommended the section of pipe be replaced rather than the hole simply being patched. We can't run the pool while the pipe is being replaced."

Assault in Harrogate: Man taken to hospital as police launch investigation

