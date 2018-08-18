By-election: Lib Dems claim Knaresborough's vacated county seat

The winner of the by-election race for one of Knaresborough's two North Yorkshire County Council seats has been announced.

Coun David Goode (Lib Dem) secured the seat with a majority of 2051 votes after residents headed to the polls on Thursday (August, 16).

Coun David Goode was declared the winner of the by-election this week

The Former Mayor of Knaresborough continues to also serve as a Knaresborough Town Councillor and has previously also served on the Borough council.

Also running for the seat was the current Mayor of Knaresborough, Coun Phil Ireland (Con) who received 1313 votes and Sharon-Theresa Calvert (Lab), who received 369 votes.

Both of Knaresborough's County Council seats were last won by the Conservatives in 2017, by Coun Zoe Metcalfe and Nicola Faris. However it was announced last month that Coun Faris had stepped down due to work and family commitments, triggering a by-election.

Turnout for the election was 30.3 per cent, with 3744 ballot papers issued and the electorate stands at 12,355.