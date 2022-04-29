What will the weather be like across Harrogate this bank holiday weekend?

There will be a mix of springtime weather this bank holiday weekend, as a low-pressure system moves in from the northwest on Saturday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Oliver said: “It is a different mix of weather this bank holiday weekend after what has been a largely settled week for the UK.

“The high-pressure that has been dominating the UK in recent days will move away to the south, allowing a low-pressure system to move in from the northwest.

What will the weather be like across the Harrogate district over the bank holiday weekend?

"This will bring with it some more unsettled weather with showers or some longer spells of rain across the north on Saturday and then southern areas on Sunday.

"A good deal of dry weather is expected on Monday with most areas only seeing some isolated showers and mild temperatures, widely in the mid-teens.”

Here’s the current Met Office forecast for Harrogate:

Today (April 29)

Early morning cloud clearing to leave a dry day, with long sunny spells

Winds will be light, making it feel pleasant in the sunshine, but cooler near the coast due to an onshore breeze

Maximum temperature - 15 °C

Pollen - Medium

Tonight (April 29)

A fine and dry evening, but chilly

Remaining dry overnight, with prolonged clear spells and light winds

This will make for a cold night, with patchy frost and fog forming

Minimum temperature - 1 °C

Saturday (April 30)

Any mist and fog patches clearing to a dry and largely sunny morning

However, through the afternoon cloud will increase from the northwest, bringing outbreaks of rain for the evening

Maximum temperature - 17 °C

Pollen - High

Outlook for Sunday (May 1) to Tuesday (May 3)

Patchy rain Sunday morning, easing in the afternoon, but staying cloudy

Some bright spells Monday and Tuesday, but generally it will be rather cloudy, with a few showers possible

Maximum temperature - 16 °C

Pollen - Medium