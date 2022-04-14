What is the weather forecast like across the Harrogate district this Easter weekend?

A warm southerly airflow over the United Kingdom will bring mild weather for most areas for the Easter bank holiday weekend, although temperatures will probably be at their highest on Good Friday.

Although most places will stay dry for the majority of the weekend, there is the possibility of a shower at some point for many places, particularly in the north and west of the country, where temperatures will be around average for the time of year.

Neil Armstrong, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Most people will see some spells of decent bank holiday weather this weekend, and it will feel warm in places, particularly for the first half of the Easter break.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What will the weather be like across the Harrogate district over the Easter weekend?

“However, a low-pressure system will affect the northwest of the UK later Sunday, bringing unsettled weather to the north with some strong winds and rain in the northwest, which could impact driving conditions for some, but further south it will be drier, especially in the southeast.

“There will be varying amounts of cloud, but temperatures are widely likely to be above average for the time of year, although low cloud might keep temperatures lower in coastal areas.

“However, where the sun comes out people can expect some very pleasant spring conditions.”

But what will the weather be like across the Harrogate district this Easter weekend?

Here’s the current Met Office forecast:

Today (April 14)

Early morning, mist and low cloud clearing to leave a dry day with bright or sunny spells, although high cloud may increase in the afternoon, making the sunshine hazy

Feeling warm with light winds

Maximum temperature - 18°C

Pollen - High

Good Friday (April 15)

Mist and fog patches generally clearing to leave a dry day with sunny spells, however low cloud and mist may linger near the coast

Warm temperatures, but cooler by the coast

Maximum temperature - 19°C

Pollen - High

Easter Saturday (April 16)

A cloudy start to the day with the odd spot of rain, but becoming drier and brighter

Maximum temperature - 16°C

Pollen - High

Easter Sunday (April 17)

Largely dry day, although cloud and wind increasing

Maximum temperature - 17°C

Pollen - High

Bank Holiday Monday (April 18)

Cloudy day with patchy rain and drizzle throughout

Maximum temperature - 13°C

Pollen - Medium