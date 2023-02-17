Storm Otto: Harrogate homes expected to be without power until later this evening

The Harrogate district has been battered by Storm Otto throughout the night, with winds of up to 70mph causing havoc across the region.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for strong winds is currently in place until 2pm this afternoon.

According to Northern Powergrid, there are currently 1300 customers in HG4 who are facing a loss of power and it is expected that it will be restored by 7pm.

A number of Harrogate homes are expected to be without power until later this evening

Homes in HG1, HG3, HG5 and HG8 are also without power and engineers are estimating that their power will be back on by 7.45pm.

If you have been impacted by a power cut, head to www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts to report it.

You can also follow @NorthPowergrid on Facebook and Twitter which provides 24/7 updates for customers.