The weather warning covers most of North Yorkshire and is in place tomorrow (February 17) from 5am till 2pm.

Very strong winds will develop throughout the morning and into the afternoon associated with Storm Otto which may bring some disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across the Harrogate district tomorrow

High-sided vehicles will be particularly affected and some roads and bridges could be forced to close.

Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There could also be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs which could lead to injuries.

Andy Page, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “Storm Otto will bring high winds and rain to the United Kingdom, with some northern parts of Scotland and the north east of England likely to get the strongest gusts of wind, possibly in excess of 75mph.”