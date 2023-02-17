Storm Otto: Fallen tree on car and trampoline stuck as strong winds cause havoc across Harrogate district

Since it arrived during the the night, Storm Otto has seen ferocious gusts of more than 70mph cause disruption across the town.

Fallen trees have caused a number of delays on the roads across the district, including severe traffic jams on Skipton Road, Leeds Road and Ripon Road.

One unfortunate Harrogate resident woke up this morning to find a tree had fallen onto their car parked outside their home.

The Harrogate district has been battered by Storm Otto causing major disruption across the region

It is the second time the car has been damaged by the same tree and luckily nobody was hurt.

A trampoline appeared on Facebook Marketplace after a resident spotted it stuck in a tree outside their home this morning.

The description reads: “Little used, buyer must collect.”

A number of properties across the Harrogate district are currently without power and Northern Powergrid engineers are estimating that it won’t be restored until 7pm.

One Harrogate resident woke up this morning to find a tree had fallen onto their car (Credit: Charlie Lowe)

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: “Around 19,000 customers have been affected so far.

"Teams are responding quickly and have already managed to reconnect over 11,000 customers.

“For customers impacted, at this stage we’re hopeful that the majority of customers will have their power restored today.”

A Harrogate resident spotted a trampoline stuck in a tree outside their house this morning

Harrogate rail passengers have also been facing a day of disruption due to objects being caught in the overhead electric wires at Leeds station, causing all of their lines to become blocked.

A number of tourist attractions have been forced to close their doors to the public due to the high winds.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr was closed this morning but will reopen at 1pm, apart from the woodland, alpine house and play area which will remain shut.

Birchfield Ice Cream Farm in Summerbridge is closed due to a loss of power at the farm and cafe.

They are hopeful that they will be open as usual over the weekend from 10am till 4pm.

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal in Ripon is also currently without power and closed to the public.

A spokesperson said: “We're assessing whether we can open the property today – please check our website for updates.”

For the latest weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

