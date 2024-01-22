Road and flood updates: Yellow warning after ‘wild night’ as Storm Isha disrupts travel plans across Ripon and Nidderdale
A number of flood warnings have been issued as high risk across Ripon and Nidderdale, with extra caution advised around low lying areas alongside the region's rivers.
Those commuting to work over the next few days have been warned to travel with extra caution as roads are increasingly at risk of flooding and storm debris.
Other reports from residents include a tree obstructing Rowden Lane in Hampsthwaite after a “wild night” of storm force winds.
Another was sighted on the B6165 road travelling through Bedlam.
The River Ure at Masham is above normal, while warnings extend a further five miles to the surrounding areas reported as high risk.
Due to the heavy rainfall associated with Storm Isha, river levels are set to continue to rise until midweek.
It has been advised to check daily routes before travelling to avoid delays and accidents until warnings have been removed.
Residents in a property near to a high risk area are being advised to take precautions to prevent any potential damage.
Here are a list of the roads in Ripon, Nidderdale, and surrounding regions to watch out for as reports of flooding could affect travel your plans:
- Magdalen's Road, Ripon.
- Sharow Road, Ripon.
- River Swale level at Crakehill.
- Various areas surrounding the River Ure at Masham.
- River Ure level at Westwick Weir, high levels and rising.
- River Ure level at Boroughbridge, high levels and rising.
- River Nidd at Birstwith.
- Swinney Beck at Masham, Swinney Beck.
- Cundall Beck at Bat Bridge.
- River Tutt at Boroughbridge.
- Bishop Monkton Beck at Bishop Monkton.
- River Laver at Ripon.
- River Skell at Alma Weir.
Updates and advice from the government website said: “River levels have peaked and are beginning to slowly drop.
“The risk of flooding remains and may be affecting locations near the River Ure, with low lying land expected to be most affected, particularly around Masham including properties on Mill Gate, Marfield Quarry and off the A6108.
“We will continue to monitor levels closely.
“Consider putting your flood plan into action.
“You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.”
Here is the weather forecast for Ripon and Nidderdale, according to the Met Office moving through the week:
Today
Strong winds will continue across the region with gale force gusts across western high ground.
Generally a bright day with sunny spells, especially in the east, with blustery showers pushing in from the west. Maximum temperature 8C.
Tonight
Blustery showers and strong winds will slowly ease away through the evening, giving a dry and partly cloudy night.
Tuesday
A dry and cloudy start, with cloud thickening and winds strengthening once more ahead of a band of heavy rain moving in from the west, clearing later. Widespread gales likely. Maximum temperature 13C.
Wednesday to Friday
Dry and bright with sunny spells on Wednesday, breezy at first. Wet and windy conditions returning on Thursday, with Friday seeing another bright and sunny day.