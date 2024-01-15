Two injured elderly people rescued by firefighters following collision on major road in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on a major road in Harrogate over the weekend.

Crews from Harrogate and Ripon were called to the A59 at 2.37pm on Sunday (January 14) to assist the ambulance service with a difficult extraction of two elderly people who were stuck in a car following a road traffic collision.

The firefighters used cutters to remove the front side door to assist with the extrication and also used an environmental pack to protect a nearby drain from oil on the road.