Northern Powergrid reassures residents across the Harrogate district that they are prepared for Storm Dudley and Eunice

According to the Northern Powergrid website, they are already reporting powercuts in the HG3 and LS17 areas, with around 70 properties affected.

The Met Office has forecast severe gale force winds across the company’s operating area with Storm Dudley on Wednesday and Thursday and Storm Eunice on Friday.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 60 to 70mph widely, with 80mph in places and the potential for gusts of up to 90mph in exposed areas.

Northern Powergrid is reassuring customers across the Harrogate district that teams are ready to respond should Storms Dudley and Eunice have an impact on the network

Northern Powergrid will be closely tracking the weather and ensuring resources are put in place to respond if the forecasted back-to-back storms were to impact the network.

Anyone who spots any damaged overhead power lines or other equipment are being urged not to approach the area and should report it immediately by calling 105.

Paul Glendinning, Director of Policy and Markets at Northern Powergrid, said: "We are closely tracking the weather and have ensured that our resources are in place to respond if the forecasted back-to-back storms impact our network.

"Our network control engineers have capability to restore power supplies remotely, switching electricity through alternative routes on our network wherever possible to get customers back on supply.

"In parallel our frontline workforce will be deployed to carry out local switching and repairs to restore power as safely and quickly as the conditions allow.”

To report a power cut and find the latest information relating to a power cut, visit www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts or take a look at their 24/7 social media feeds on Facebook and Twitter (@NorthPowergrid) which will provide regular updates for customers.

Powercut tips and advice from Northern Powergrid include:

- Bookmarking Northern Powergrid's online power cut map and reporting service on mobile devices – www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts

- Having a charged mobile phone with important numbers, including 105

- Turn off electrical appliances at the socket (this is particularly important for heating or cooking appliances as your power could be restored at any time and potentially cause a safety hazard)

- Keep one light switched on so you know when power is restored

- Keep a battery or wind-up torch handy – as they're much safer than candles

- Check on your elderly or sick neighbours and relatives

- Ensure you have warm clothing and blankets handy and some food and drink in your home that does not require electricity to heat or prepare it