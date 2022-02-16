RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate closed due to high winds
RHS Garden Harlow Carr will be closed today (Wednesday, February 16) due to high winds caused by Storm Dudley.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 9:50 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 9:57 am
The garden centre, shop and Bettys Tea Rooms will be open as usual.
A spokesperson for RHS Garden Harlow Carr said: "The RHS is sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this causes visitors and we thank you for your understanding.
"This decision was taken to ensure the safety of all visitors and staff."
Anyone who has booked tickets in advance to visit the garden today should contact [email protected]
Check the website at www.rhs.org.uk/harlowcarr or social media channels for further updates on when the garden will reopen.