Hot, humid and unsettled: Here's your weekly weather report for Harrogate and the surrounding areas

This week is set to stay warm but unsettled in and around Harrogate, according to the Met Office. Photo: Gerard Binks.

The warm weather is set to continue this week, however some unsettled conditions could bring rain and cloud.

Today is expected to be hot and humid across Harrogate and the surrounding areas, with a risk of thunderstorms. A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued today, visit here to find out more.

Monday is set to be the hottest day this week, with temperatures becoming more manageable as the week progresses.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘medium’ for today and Tuesday, but will rise to a ‘high’ level on Wednesday.

The UV levels are set at ‘high’ for most of this week.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Harrogate district this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Hot and humid, as clusters of locally intense thunderstorms move steadily northeastwards, potentially gusty with hail possible. Drier and brighter during the afternoon, with a little further rain and perhaps the odd heavier spell, but fresher into the evening.

Maximum temperature 32 °C.

Winds may be around 27mph, making it feel like 23°C.

Tonight:

Remaining cloud soon clearing east to leave lengthy clear periods. Fine into the evening and overnight, with a fresher feel.

Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Tuesday:

Starting fine with some warm sunshine, giving way to breezier conditions, cloud and eventually some rain for a time during the afternoon. Fine again from the northwest into the evening.

Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Winds may be around 24mph, with the strongest gusts reaching 30mph in the afternoon, making it feel like 18°C.

Wednesday:

Fine on Wednesday, however gradually becoming breezier and more unsettled through this period, with some rain on both Thursday and Friday. Markedly fresher by day and night.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 19°C.