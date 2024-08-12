Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms across Harrogate district - what you need to know

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms, covering Harrogate and the surrounding areas.

The warning is currently in place from 2am today (August 12) until 1pm this afternoon.

Thunderstorms may cause some disruption and damage to infrastructure during Monday.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become temporarily cut off by flooded roads

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

The Met Office have said: “Thunderstorms are expected to develop over western parts of the UK and move northeast during the second half of Sunday night becoming organised into Monday morning. Although not all parts of the warning area are expected to see them, an area of increasingly organised thunderstorms is likely to produce a combination of frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail and short periods of strong winds. Some torrential downpours are likely, with 20-40 mm in places, and a potential for 40-60 mm of rain to fall in 1-2 hours very locally, with hail up to 2 cm in diameter. Thunderstorms are expected clear towards the northeast by Monday afternoon.”