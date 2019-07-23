Harrogate heatwave - temperatures are higher than Barcelona today but when will the thunderstorms hit?

Today marks the hottest day of the year so far in Harrogate, as the town basks in temperatures of 28C.

Harrogate is currently hotter than Barcelona, New York City, San Francisco and Gran Canaria, and on par with temperatures in Miami.

The hottest part of the day will be between 4pm and 6pm, with sunshine across the area.

However, the glorious sunny spell is not set to last too long as thunderstorms are predicted to sweep across the UK this evening, affecting all of the Harrogate district.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office, warning of potential power cuts and travel delays.

According to the Met Office, there is a small chance of damage to property from lightning strikes, hail or strong winds, as well as a small chance of some damage to buildings or structures.

It also states that some driving conditions could be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus and warns people to allow more time when travelling.

The warning is in place between 6pm tonight and 9am tomorrow, with slightly cooler temperatures expected tomorrow.

But the heat is set to rise again on Thursday, with temperatures reaching 30C at 4pm.