See the Yorkshire filming locations for Peaky Blinders ahead of series five premiere The fifth series of hit gang drama Peaky Blinders premieres at Birmingham Town Hall tonight - but here are the Yorkshire locations that have been used to film the show. Here are some of the most recent or impressive spots chosen by producers to shoot in the region. 1. Bradford City Hall Bradford City Hall is one of the few Yorkshire locations used in the filming of series five of Peaky Blinders - but what a choice to make. 2. Leeds Town Hall The city's Victorian centrepiece was used to depict an art gallery in the first series of Peaky Blinders. 3. City Varieties Leeds City Varieties was another grandiose location picked to feature in the gang drama's first series. Filming for series one took place at Newby Hall in the autumn of 2012 and included scenes in the cellars, billiards room, gardens and the statue gallery, which doubled as Birmingham Museum.