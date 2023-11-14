Floods, 60mph winds and power cuts: Police urge caution after destructive Storm Debi hits Yorkshire Dales

Here is the week ahead in weather after the destruction of Storm Debi reported almost 100 incidents in North Yorkshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A series of weather and safety warnings have been issued in the aftermath of Storm Debi as the Yorkshire Dales are left vulnerable to ongoing dangers.

A yellow weather warning was issued across Yorkshire due to the effects of the storm, which has led to an increase in calls to emergency services across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Torrential rain, power cuts and storm force winds hit the hills on Monday, November 14, and while the worst is over, police have urged commuters to “go steady and reduce speed”.

Destruction of Storm Debi as Police urge caution to Yorkshire Dales

Power cuts were reported to have lasted up to seven hours in parts of Pateley Bridge and Fellbeck, while 60mph winds kept many residents indoors in the hillier regions.

The strong winds accompanied by persistent torrential rain also brought low visibility which posed a danger to anyone travelling over higher regions.

North Yorkshire Police have urged caution in the aftermath of the storm following the destruction brought on by yesterday’s bad weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “There is a significant amount of standing water on the carriageway, and other roads across North Yorkshire, due to last night’s heavy rain.

“Signage and cones are currently being put in place at this location, but please go steady and reduce your speed if you’re using any of our roads this morning.

“Flooding and downed branches can cause serious injuries to drivers and passengers.”

Meanwhile, the River Ure has also been issued a flood warning, while the River Nidd is also prone to flooding with potential damage to residential homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

River levels had been rising in response to the recent rainfall, and the week's forecast for further rainfall could be cause for concern for some low-lying areas around Ripon, Masham, Boroughbridge, Aldborough and Bishop Monkton.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are receiving a number of calls, particularly in the Dales area, reporting floodwater – please remember it only takes a couple of centimetres of floodwater to damage a car.”

The warning has urged people to avoid using low-lying footpaths or entering areas renowned for flooding and to avoid unnecessary dangers.

Here is all you need to know about this week's forecast:

Strong winds are forecast to continue through the week, with heavy rain and frequent showers increasing the area's river levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the week moves on, the rain will eventually ease into more isolated showers and continue to move across the Pennines.

Tuesday will bring the occasionally bright spell, heavy showers will occur with winds expected to still be strong over the hillier regions.

Wednesday brings both showers and sunshine as the unpredictable weather continues.

Thursday will begin with a dry spell, but strong winds and showers are forecast to return later in the day.