Floods, 60mph winds and power cuts: Police urge caution after destructive Storm Debi hits Yorkshire Dales
A series of weather and safety warnings have been issued in the aftermath of Storm Debi as the Yorkshire Dales are left vulnerable to ongoing dangers.
A yellow weather warning was issued across Yorkshire due to the effects of the storm, which has led to an increase in calls to emergency services across the region.
Torrential rain, power cuts and storm force winds hit the hills on Monday, November 14, and while the worst is over, police have urged commuters to “go steady and reduce speed”.
Power cuts were reported to have lasted up to seven hours in parts of Pateley Bridge and Fellbeck, while 60mph winds kept many residents indoors in the hillier regions.
The strong winds accompanied by persistent torrential rain also brought low visibility which posed a danger to anyone travelling over higher regions.
North Yorkshire Police have urged caution in the aftermath of the storm following the destruction brought on by yesterday’s bad weather.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “There is a significant amount of standing water on the carriageway, and other roads across North Yorkshire, due to last night’s heavy rain.
“Signage and cones are currently being put in place at this location, but please go steady and reduce your speed if you’re using any of our roads this morning.
“Flooding and downed branches can cause serious injuries to drivers and passengers.”
Meanwhile, the River Ure has also been issued a flood warning, while the River Nidd is also prone to flooding with potential damage to residential homes.
River levels had been rising in response to the recent rainfall, and the week's forecast for further rainfall could be cause for concern for some low-lying areas around Ripon, Masham, Boroughbridge, Aldborough and Bishop Monkton.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are receiving a number of calls, particularly in the Dales area, reporting floodwater – please remember it only takes a couple of centimetres of floodwater to damage a car.”
The warning has urged people to avoid using low-lying footpaths or entering areas renowned for flooding and to avoid unnecessary dangers.
Here is all you need to know about this week's forecast:
Strong winds are forecast to continue through the week, with heavy rain and frequent showers increasing the area's river levels.
As the week moves on, the rain will eventually ease into more isolated showers and continue to move across the Pennines.
Tuesday will bring the occasionally bright spell, heavy showers will occur with winds expected to still be strong over the hillier regions.
Wednesday brings both showers and sunshine as the unpredictable weather continues.
Thursday will begin with a dry spell, but strong winds and showers are forecast to return later in the day.
Friday is forecast to be the fairest day of the mid-week run and is expected to have some sunshine with temperatures close to average.