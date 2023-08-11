‘Brighter spells’ – Here is your weekend weather report for Ripon and Nidderdale

Storm Anthony brought with it unseasonal flooding and strong winds and whilst it is forecast to drag its heels into August, week three brings longer sunny spells and warmer temperatures.

Here is your weather report for the weekend and into week three of August according to the Met Office.

Over the weekend, temperatures will start to feel warmer.

Brighter days are coming

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday brings a breeze with some sunshine and scattered showers, turning cooler into the evening.

Unfortunately for sun seekers this weekend, Saturday will see the return of cloudy skies, blustery showers and longer spells of rain.

Some brighter spells are possible between showers with a cooler maximum temperature 22 °C.

A mixture of sunny spells and showers through into Sunday and perhaps occasionally heavy, through this period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first few days of next week are likely to see showery conditions, possibly merging into longer spells of rain for some with temperatures above average.

Sunshine and showers are likely at first, however showers becoming fewer and lighter than on previous days, with decent drier interludes in places.

Temperatures starting near average, and it will feel fairly warm during sunny spells with light winds.