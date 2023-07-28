News you can trust since 1836
Chapterhouse Theatre Company presents Oscar Wilde's morally eccentric ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ at Ripon Spa Gardens

Chapterhouse Theatre Company has proudly announced Oscar Wilde’s finest, and most eccentric, romantic comedy will be performed at Ripon’s open air theatre venue on Saturday, August 19.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:12 BST

Ripon Spa Gardens will see the performance of ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’- Oscar Wilde’s most significant and renowned piece of work.

The play is widely known for its satirical protagonists and farcical melodrama which famously made a mockery of the upper classes when it was first performed in 1895.

A spokesperson for Chapterhouse Theatre Company said: “The play features a cast of unforgettable and larger-than-life characters.

Chapter House Theatre Company will perform 'The Importance of Being Earnest' at Ripon Spa Gardens on Saturday, August 19.
    “From the delightful Cecily, the roguish Algernon, and the formidable Lady Bracknell, the play is certain to keep everyone entertained.”

    Theatre-goer’s can picnic with family and friends whilst enjoying Wilde’s hilarious tale of double lives and mistaken Identities.

    The play is performed with both wit and style at one of Ripon’s most picturesque venues.

    Tickets are available at: https://www.seetickets.com/event/chapterhouse-the-importance-of-being-earnest/ripon-spa-gardens/2518592

