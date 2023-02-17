999 calls increase threefold during Storm Otto with Harrogate district among worst affected areas

The Force Control Room has seen a significant increase in both 999 and 101 calls.

Between 7am and 10am today (February 17) the force dealt with a total of 80 999 calls and 136 101 calls.

In the same period yesterday (February 16) the force answered 22 999 calls and 51 101 calls.

The Harrogate District was among one of the worst affected areas during Storm Otto according to North Yorkshire Police

A large number of these calls were in relation to road disruption which was caused by fallen trees.

The Harrogate district was one of the worse affected areas with over 20 reports of fallen trees in two hours.

Officers in Harrogate didn’t have to travel far before they found a fallen tree as one even came down in the police station car park.

Motorists have also experienced delays on the A1(M) as officers dealt with five incidents involving heavy good vehicles.

North Yorkshire Police dealt with five incidents involving heavy good vehicles on the A1(M) during Storm Otto

Three HGV lorries overturned, one lost its roof and one lost its load.

Inspector Ian McNiff, Force Incident Manger in the Force Control Room, said: “We’ve seen a significant increase in calls this morning following Storm Otto and our staff have been working hard to answer these calls as quick as possible.

“Were not able to attend every incident and we do need to prioritise resources to those most in need.

“Members of the public can help the police and other emergency services by reporting any storm related incidents to the most appropriate agency.

“The local authorities and the Highway Agency are responsible for removing fallen trees.

“If a road is blocked because of a fallen tree and there is no immediate danger then this should be reported to the council or Highways Agency in the first instance.

"The police should then be notified via 101 if it’s expected to cause a significant amount of disruption.

“If a person is trapped or there is a danger to life then always call 999.”#

