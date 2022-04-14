Where are the cheapest petrol stations to fill up my car in Harrogate?
The cost of living crisis is hitting motorists hard as pump prices rose more in March than in any previous month on record - despite the Chancellor announcing that fuel duty was to be cut by 5p.
As well as hitting a new record high price of 167.3p on Tuesday, March 22, the average cost of a litre of unleaded petrol went up by a huge 11.62p to end the month at 163.28p per litre - the largest ever increase the RAC has recorded in a single month.
These are currently the cheapest places to buy petrol across Harrogate according to petrolprices.com:
Morrisons - Starbeck, Harrogate:
Updated: 09/04/22
Unleaded: 158.4p
Diesel: 176.4p
Asda - Dragon Road, Harrogate:
Updated: 11/04/22
Unleaded: 158.7p
Diesel: 172.7p
Sainsburys - Harrogate:
Updated: 10/04/22
Unleaded: 158.9p
Diesel: 173.9p
Texaco - Harrogate:
Updated: 06/04/22
Unleaded: 160.0p
Diesel: 175.9p
Texaco - Co-op, Knaresborough:
Updated: 06/04/22
Unleaded: 161.9p
Diesel: 176.9p
Co-op - Knaresborough:
Updated: 06/04/22
Unleaded: 161.9
Diesel: 175.9p
Esso - Knaresborough Road, Harrogate:
Updated: 06/04/22
Unleaded: 162.9p
Diesel: 174.9p
Co-op - Ripon Road, Harrogate:
Updated: 06/04/22
Unleaded: 162.9p
Diesel: 175.9p
BP - Leeds Road, Harrogate:
Updated: 06/04/22
Unleaded: 162.9p
Diesel: 177.9p
Esso - Wetherby Road, Harrogate:
Updated: 11/04/22
Unleaded: 163.9p
Diesel: 177.9p
Shell - Ripon Road, Harrogate:
Updated: 06/04/22
Unleaded: 163.9p
Diesel: 176.9p