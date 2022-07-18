Transdev to launch more frequent bus services from Harrogate to Leeds Bradford Airport

Rising customer numbers using the FLYER A1 route are driving plans to increase its timetable, which currently runs every 30-40 minutes on weekday daytimes and hourly on Sundays.

From Sunday, July 24, there will be a FLYER A1 bus every 20 minutes on weekday daytimes and every 30 minutes in the evenings and on Sundays.

There will also be an extra late-night bus from Leeds City Centre at 12.36am to the airport.

Transdev is set to offer more frequent bus services to help connect Harrogate to Leeds Bradford Airport

Timetable changes are also on the way from the same date to FLYER route A2, which links Leeds Bradford Airport with Harrogate and Bradford, and FLYER A3 connecting the airport with Otley, Shipley, and Bradford.

Alex Hornby, Transdev CEO, said: “We’re seeing more and more people choosing to use our FLYER buses, particularly on our FLYER A1 route to and from Leeds – and with the peak summer holiday season just around the corner, we’re boosting our timetables to make sure getting to and from the airport is as swift and simple as possible.

“We’re also changing timetables on our FLYER A2 and A3 services to improve our timekeeping and ensure we can continue to deliver dependable journeys – whether it’s for the start of a much-anticipated summer holiday, or everyday trips for work or leisure."

Transdev’s FLYER bus network was launched in July 2020 in partnership with West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds Bradford Airport.

Its three dedicated FLYER branded routes run from early morning until late at night seven days a week, using Yorkshire-built low emission buses to support the region’s sustainable transport strategy by providing a highly attractive alternative to driving.

Each FLYER bus offers customers a first-class travel experience with economy fares, including free Wi-Fi, wireless and USB device charging points, plenty of luggage space, audio-visual next stop announcements, comfortable seating with leather headrests and double-glazed windows to enjoy the Yorkshire views along the route.