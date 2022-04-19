Trains between Harrogate and Leeds cancelled due to incident

Train services running through Harrogate and Leeds are being cancelled or delayed and disruption is expected until midday.
Passengers at stations between Harrogate and York are able to travel via York where Northern ticket holders are able to travel on Northern services between Leeds and York via Crossgates and also on Transpennine Express services.
To help customers to complete their journey, road transport has been requested to run between Harrogate and Leeds for the following services:
08.25 Horsforth - Harrogate
08.35 Harrogate - Horsforth then set down to Leeds
09.15 Horsforth - Harrogate
09.25 Harrogate - Horsforth then set down to Leeds
10.20 Horsforth - Harrogate
10.30 Harrogate - Horsforth then set down to Leeds
11.20 Horsforth - Harrogate
11.30 Harrogate - Horsforth then set down to Leeds
Journey times will be extended by 30 minutes whilst travelling by Rail Replacement transport.
For live real time journey updates, visit journeycheck.com/northern or tweet our the Northern team at @northernassist
To re-plan your journey, visit nationalrail.co.uk