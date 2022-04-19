Trains between Harrogate and Leeds cancelled due to incident

Train services running through Harrogate and Leeds are being cancelled or delayed and disruption is expected until midday.

Passengers at stations between Harrogate and York are able to travel via York where Northern ticket holders are able to travel on Northern services between Leeds and York via Crossgates and also on Transpennine Express services.

Trains between Harrogate and Leeds have been cancelled this morning following an incident which is being attended to by emergency services

To help customers to complete their journey, road transport has been requested to run between Harrogate and Leeds for the following services:

08.25 Horsforth - Harrogate

08.35 Harrogate - Horsforth then set down to Leeds

09.15 Horsforth - Harrogate

09.25 Harrogate - Horsforth then set down to Leeds

10.20 Horsforth - Harrogate

10.30 Harrogate - Horsforth then set down to Leeds

11.20 Horsforth - Harrogate

11.30 Harrogate - Horsforth then set down to Leeds

Journey times will be extended by 30 minutes whilst travelling by Rail Replacement transport.

For live real time journey updates, visit journeycheck.com/northern or tweet our the Northern team at @northernassist