This is why there will be road closures soon in Pannal in Harrogate

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, is carrying out essential work to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Pannal near Harrogate.

The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.

The work will start on Monday. March 21 and be carried out in several phases until the project completes in August. It has been planned in collaboration with North Yorkshire County Council.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the members of the public, some traffic management measures will be introduced in this first stage of works.

From Monday, March 21 there will be a road closure in place in Drury Lane.

This will start at the junction of Walton Park and will run to the junction of Walton Avenue for two weeks.

From Monday, April 24 there will be a second road closure on Drury Lane.

This will start at the junction of Walton Avenue and finish at the junction of Follifoot Road, in place for three weeks.

Scott Kitchingman, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Harrogate.

“NGN is continuing to carry out its essential activities while following strict guidelines for safe distance working, where possible, and following good hygiene practices as we continue to live with coronavirus.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”