These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from December 5.
Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.
Regent Parade
Most Popular
Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work from 5 till 22 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Mornington Crescent
Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work from 5 till 16 December
A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Cheltenham Road
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 6 till 7 December
The road will be closed and a diversion will be put in place
Here are some of the best places in the Harrogate district where you can buy a real Christmas tree
Coppice Drive
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 6 till 8 December
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Road Rear Of Chatsworth Place
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 7 till 8 December
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Woodfield Grove
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 7 till 9 December
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected