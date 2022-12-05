News you can trust since 1836
These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from December 5.

By Lucy Chappell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Regent Parade

Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work from 5 till 22 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Mornington Crescent

Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work from 5 till 16 December

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Cheltenham Road

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 6 till 7 December

The road will be closed and a diversion will be put in place

Coppice Drive

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 6 till 8 December

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Road Rear Of Chatsworth Place

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 7 till 8 December

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Woodfield Grove

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 7 till 9 December

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

