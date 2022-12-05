These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regent Parade

A number of roads will be affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work from 5 till 22 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mornington Crescent

Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work from 5 till 16 December

Advertisement Hide Ad

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Cheltenham Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 6 till 7 December

The road will be closed and a diversion will be put in place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some of the best places in the Harrogate district where you can buy a real Christmas tree

Coppice Drive

Advertisement Hide Ad

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 6 till 8 December

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road Rear Of Chatsworth Place

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 7 till 8 December

Advertisement Hide Ad

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Woodfield Grove

Advertisement Hide Ad

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 7 till 9 December

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected