Here are some of the best places in the Harrogate district where you can buy a real Christmas tree

Looking for the perfect Christmas tree to give your home the perfect festive feel?

By Lucy Chappell
3 hours ago

To help you decide where to buy your real Christmas tree from this year, we have taken a look at some of the best places in the Harrogate district…

Are you selling real Christmas trees this year or know of somewhere that is? Get in contact with us and we will make sure we add it to our list!

Send in your Christmas tree pictures by emailing them to [email protected]

1. Harrogate Christmas Tree Centre

Located at Great Yorkshire Showground, Railway Road, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ | Monday to Sunday (9am-7pm)

2. Rudfarlington Farm, Harrogate

Located at Wetherby Road, Harrogate, HG5 8LX | Monday to Saturday (8am-8pm) Sunday (8am-6pm)

3. Stockeld Park, Wetherby

Located at Harrogate Road, Wetherby, LS22 4AN | Monday to Sunday (9am-8pm)

4. Horticap, Harrogate

Located at Otley Road, Harrogate, HG3 1QL | Monday to Saturday (9am-5pm) Sunday (10am-4pm)

