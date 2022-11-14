These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from November 14.
Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.
Bilton Drive
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 15 November
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Fewston Crescent
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 22 November
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Bewerley Road
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 22 November
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place
Dragon Avenue
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work on 15 November
A diversion will be in place and delays are expected
Dragon Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work on 15 November
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Kings Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 15 till 16 November
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Albert Street
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 15 till 16 November
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Oakdale
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 15 till 16 November
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place
Skipton Road
Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work from 15 till 16 November
A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place
Coppice Drive
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 16 till 17 November
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place
North Park Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 16 till 17 November
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place
Grove Park Terrace
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 16 till 18 November
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected