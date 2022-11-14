News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from November 14.

By Lucy Chappell
37 minutes ago - 2 min read

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Bilton Drive

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 15 November

A number of roads will be affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Most Popular

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Fewston Crescent

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 22 November

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Bewerley Road

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 22 November

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place

Dragon Avenue

Advertisement

Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work on 15 November

A diversion will be in place and delays are expected

Dragon Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work on 15 November

Advertisement

Hide Ad

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Kings Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 15 till 16 November

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Albert Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 15 till 16 November

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Oakdale

Advertisement

Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 15 till 16 November

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

Skipton Road

Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work from 15 till 16 November

Advertisement

Hide Ad

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place

Coppice Drive

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 16 till 17 November

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

Advertisement

Hide Ad

North Park Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 16 till 17 November

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

Grove Park Terrace

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 16 till 18 November

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

North Yorkshire County CouncilDriversMotoristsHarrogate