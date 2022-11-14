These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Bilton Drive

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 15 November

A number of roads will be affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Fewston Crescent

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 22 November

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Bewerley Road

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 22 November

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place

Dragon Avenue

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work on 15 November

A diversion will be in place and delays are expected

Dragon Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work on 15 November

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Kings Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 15 till 16 November

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Albert Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 15 till 16 November

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Oakdale

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 15 till 16 November

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

Skipton Road

Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work from 15 till 16 November

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place

Coppice Drive

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 16 till 17 November

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

North Park Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 16 till 17 November

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

Grove Park Terrace

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 16 till 18 November