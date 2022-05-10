Six road closures for Harrogate drivers to be aware of this week

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1(M), from 8.30pm May 3 to 5am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, lane closures between, junction 48 and junction 49 for survey works.

Drivers in and around Harrogate will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

• A1(M), from 9pm September 14 2020 to 6am May 27 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M, junction 47 northbound and southbound, entry and exit slip road closures for local authority, junction improvements.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 8pm May 11 to 6am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 49 to junction 50, lane closure for electrical works.

• A1(M), from 7pm May 14 to 4am May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, mobile lane three closures between, junction 44 and junction 49 (incl A168) for weed spraying to central reserve.

• A1(M), from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 47 entry slip road closed for structure inspections.

• A1(M), from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M, junction 47 northbound, entry slip closed for structure inspections.