Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.
Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.
Victoria Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work on 6 March
The road will be closed and a diversion will be in place
Parliament Terrace
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 6 till 7 March
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Duchy Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work on 7 March
The road will be closed and a diversion will be in place
Springfield Avenue
Yorkshire Water will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 7 till 8 March
The road will be closed and a diversion will be in place
A168
National Highways will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 8.30am on March 7 till 3.30pm on March 8
The work will be taking place on the A1M in both directions at junction 49 and slight delays (under 10 minutes) are expected
Silverfields Road Rear
Openreach will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 8 till 10 March
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map