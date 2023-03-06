News you can trust since 1836
Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.

By Lucy Chappell
8 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 2:22pm

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Victoria Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work on 6 March

Motorists in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week
The road will be closed and a diversion will be in place

Parliament Terrace

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 6 till 7 March

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Duchy Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work on 7 March

The road will be closed and a diversion will be in place

Springfield Avenue

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 7 till 8 March

The road will be closed and a diversion will be in place

A168

National Highways will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 8.30am on March 7 till 3.30pm on March 8

The work will be taking place on the A1M in both directions at junction 49 and slight delays (under 10 minutes) are expected

Silverfields Road Rear

Openreach will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 8 till 10 March

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map

