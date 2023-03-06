News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire firefighters tackle car fire in Harrogate district pub car park

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a car on fire at a pub in the Harrogate district over the weekend.

By Lucy Chappell
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Acomb firefighters were called to reports of a car on fire in a pub car park in Nun Monkton at 12.49pm on Sunday, March 5.

On arrival, they confirmed that a VW Golf was alight and crews extinguished the fire and dampened down the surrounding area using a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus.

The cause of the fire is believed to be due to an electrical fault.

