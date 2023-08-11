Repairs to Greenhow Hill’s notoriously steep Red Brae Bank finally complete

The road, which connects Pateley Bridge with Greenhow was initially part of a repair scheme costing £480,000 back in October 2022 which was predicted to last just nine weeks.

The scheme involved the stabilisation of the top of the slope next to the road and a total reconstruction of the carriageway, including the repair of the highway drainage system.

Red Brae Bank leads onto the popular attraction, Coldstones Cut in Greenhow.

Coun Andrew Murday said: “Now the project is finished it is worth reflecting on the enormous amount of work that has been involved in restoring the road after a major landslip.

“Engineers had to build a temporary road to the base of the bank to gain access for the various earth moving vehicles and machinery that was needed to complete the reconstruction.”

“Things don’t always go to plan, if there are road repairs that you want to discuss with me, I am always receptive to your views.”

The bank, which is part of the impressive 1,300 ft climb above sea level leads up to one of the Yorkshire Dales most notorious views of moorland.