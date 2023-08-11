News you can trust since 1836
Repairs to Greenhow Hill’s notoriously steep Red Brae Bank finally complete

Long awaited repairs to a section of the B6265 at Red Brae Bank in Bewerley have been completed, after a storm caused the famously steep stretch of road to suffer a landslip in January 2022.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:48 BST

The road, which connects Pateley Bridge with Greenhow was initially part of a repair scheme costing £480,000 back in October 2022 which was predicted to last just nine weeks.

The scheme involved the stabilisation of the top of the slope next to the road and a total reconstruction of the carriageway, including the repair of the highway drainage system.

Red Brae Bank leads onto the popular attraction, Coldstones Cut in Greenhow.Red Brae Bank leads onto the popular attraction, Coldstones Cut in Greenhow.
Red Brae Bank leads onto the popular attraction, Coldstones Cut in Greenhow.
Coun Andrew Murday said: “Now the project is finished it is worth reflecting on the enormous amount of work that has been involved in restoring the road after a major landslip.

Engineers had to build a temporary road to the base of the bank to gain access for the various earth moving vehicles and machinery that was needed to complete the reconstruction.”

“Things don’t always go to plan, if there are road repairs that you want to discuss with me, I am always receptive to your views.”

The bank, which is part of the impressive 1,300 ft climb above sea level leads up to one of the Yorkshire Dales most notorious views of moorland.

The road passes over what is described as ‘bleaky beautiful, rugged land’ leading to some of the area's unique attractions such as Coldstones Cut and Stump Cross Caverns.

Related topics:EngineersPateley BridgeYorkshire Dales