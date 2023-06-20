News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

IN PICTURES: Properties up for sale this week in the stunning Nidderdale area

Anyone who is thinking of buying a home should consider the Nidderdale area, close to the popular town of Harrogate and historic city of Ripon.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST

Niddersale is perfect for families, with plenty of areas for children to play and is a popular option for those who like to live in a rural paradise surrounded by valleys and river walks.

This week’s properties are listed in order of price starting with the most exclusive properties on the market including a highly desirable ‘Castlestead’ property and the locally famous ‘Spooks Cottage’.

13 Nidderdale property's new to the market this week

1. 13 Nidderdale property's new to the market

13 Nidderdale property's new to the market this week Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This six bedroom three bathroom property has a gym and a pool and is for sale with North Residential for the guide price of £1,950,000

2. Bewerley, Harrogate

This six bedroom three bathroom property has a gym and a pool and is for sale with North Residential for the guide price of £1,950,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This three bedroom two bathroom property has stunning views and barn conversion development potential and 12 acres of land. For sale with Strutt & Parker - Harrogate, at the guide price of £900,000

3. Bewerley, Harrogate

This three bedroom two bathroom property has stunning views and barn conversion development potential and 12 acres of land. For sale with Strutt & Parker - Harrogate, at the guide price of £900,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This four bedroom two bathroom property has a sizeable garden and is for sale with Savills - York, at the guide price of £850,000

4. The Knott, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate

This four bedroom two bathroom property has a sizeable garden and is for sale with Savills - York, at the guide price of £850,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PropertiesNidderdaleHarrogateRipon