IN PICTURES: Properties up for sale this week in the stunning Nidderdale area
Anyone who is thinking of buying a home should consider the Nidderdale area, close to the popular town of Harrogate and historic city of Ripon.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:33 BST
Niddersale is perfect for families, with plenty of areas for children to play and is a popular option for those who like to live in a rural paradise surrounded by valleys and river walks.
This week’s properties are listed in order of price starting with the most exclusive properties on the market including a highly desirable ‘Castlestead’ property and the locally famous ‘Spooks Cottage’.
