Police appeal for information following serious collision near Harrogate

The collision occured at around 7.30pm on Thursday, June 16 at the junction of the A61 Harrogate Road and Weeton Lane and involved a black Range Rover and a Yamaha motorcycle.

Unfortunately, the rider of the motorcycle suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was transferred to hospital where they remain in a stable condition.

A stretch of Harrogate Road was closed for around two hours in both directions to allow for an initial investigation and vehicle recovery.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a serious road traffic collision in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses of the collision and/or dashcam footage of the collision or the events leading up to what happened.

If you can help, North Yorkshire Police are advising you to email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Adam Smith.