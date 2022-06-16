CHARITY OF THE WEEK: We take a look at the outstanding work carried out by Harrogate and Knaresborough organisation Resurrected Bites

Resurrected Bites are a Harrogate and Knaresborough based community organisation aiming to reduce food waste and food poverty across the district by working with local businesses and suppliers to divert good quality food from landfill and instead, convert it into meals for their cafes and also provide it to families through their community groceries scheme.

Established in 2018, Resurrected Bites began life as a ‘pay-as-you-feel’ community cafe and by March 2020, they were running three weekly cafes across the district.

As well as reducing food waste, their cafes also provide opportunities for people to support their work and socialise at the same time.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resurrected Bites provides vital support for those families across the district who are suffering from food poverty

Like many charities and community groups across the Harrogate district, the Covid-19 pandemic affected the way the organisation worked and they had to adapt their services to ensure that they could still operate and help those who needed support.

When the first national lockdown began, their cafes were forced to close and instead, the organisation provided free home deliveries of food and essentials for vulnerable families and individuals across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Nidderdale, Boroughbridge, Ripon and Ouseburn.

Michelle Hayes, CEO of Resurrected Bites, said: “Whilst Covid was a huge logistical challenge, including trying to keep our team and customers safe whilst we were doing home deliveries, it also enabled us to help many more people than we had been able to by solely running the cafes.

“It was during the conversations I was having with people we were supporting that I realised the level of food poverty in our district.

Resurrected Bites provides vital support for those families across the district who are suffering from food poverty

“This is what led to the idea of starting two community groceries as we didn’t want to see people slip back into food poverty when we stopped doing the free home deliveries.”

Their community groceries offer an affordable way for individuals and families to access good quality food and not only does this help to save money, it also means helping the environment by stopping good quality food from going to landfill sites.

The initiative is run through a subscription scheme and for a small annual fee, you can have access to the shop and pay a very low rate for whatever you buy.

Resurrected Bites provides vital support for those families across the district who are suffering from food poverty

Carolyn Aitken, Grocery Store Manager at Resurrected Bites, said: “Anyone who is facing food poverty, for whatever reason, whether long or short term, would be warmly welcomed at either of our Resurrected Bites Community Grocery Stores and for just £3, you can get enough food and groceries to keep you going for the next few days, for as long as you need us.”

The New Park Community Grocery in Harrogate is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9.30am until 3pm and the Gracious St Methodist Church Grocery in Knaresborough is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 9am until 2pm.

Working in partnership with shops, cafes, supermarkets and Fareshare, Resurrected Bites use good quality ingredients to create delicious menus every week at their two cafés in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Their chefs design dishes of all kinds, from hearty breakfasts to lovely lunches and divine desserts, all served in a welcoming environment and when it comes to the bill, they invite you to ‘give as you can’ – there are no fixed prices.

If you would like to join them at one of their cafes, their West Park United Reformed Church Cafe is open every Wednesday from 10am till 2pm and their Gracious Street Methodist Church is open every Tuesday and Friday from 10am till 2pm.

There are a number of ways that you can support and help Resurrected Bites continue the brilliant work that they do to help others across the Harrogate district.

This could be by volunteering a couple of hours a week, fundraising, making a donation or even donating any surplus food that you may have.

If you would like to make a one-off or regular food donation, or find out more information about how you can help, head to https://resurrectedbites.co.uk/#getinvolved

For more information about Resurrected Bites, visit https://resurrectedbites.co.uk/