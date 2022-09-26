Northern issues ‘Do Not Travel’ notice to Harrogate rail passengers on three separate dates in October

Action taking place on Saturday 1 and Wednesday, October 5 will mean Northern cannot operate any services on those days.

Meanwhile, action on Saturday, October 8 is expected to bring all but a handful of services to a halt, with Northern still working on a skeleton timetable to be published in due course.

Given the impact strikes have on fleet displacement, Northern is also advising customers to ‘check before you travel’ on Sunday 2 and Sunday, October 9 when services cannot start until much later in the morning.

Northern has issued a ‘Do Not Travel’ notice to rail passengers on three separate dates in October

Tricia Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Northern, said: “This is the fourth ‘Do Not Travel’ notice we have been forced to issue this summer due to strike action by the trade unions.

“We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by the RMT and ASLEF unions will cause to our customers.

“As we have previously pledged, we will continue to work towards a resolution to this issue with the hope of avoiding more disruptive strikes in the future.”

For more information about the planned rail strikes, Northern customers should visit northernrailway.co.uk/strikes