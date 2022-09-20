Here are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Coppice Way

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

A number of roads will be affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Planned work will take place from 20 September till 21 September

A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place

John Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 20 September till 21 September

A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place

Parliament Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 20 September till 21 September

A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place

Chatsworth Court

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 20 September till 21 September

A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place

Chatsworth Place

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 20 September till 21 September

A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place

Coppice Place

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 20 September till 21 September

A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place

Coppice Gate

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 20 September till 21 September

A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place

Coppice Way

Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place on September 20

A traffic control system will be in place

Park Parade

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 20 September till 21 September

A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place

Strawberry Dale Avenue

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 21 September till 22 September

A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place

Promenade Lane

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential street work

Planned work will take place from 22 September till 23 September

Promenade Lane will be closed and delays are expected

York Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential street work

Planned work will take place from 22 September till 23 September

A diversion will be in place and delays are expected

Roberts Crescent

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 22 September till 23 September

A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place

Spruisty Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 22 September till 23 September

Delays are expected

Timble Grove

Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place on September 22

A traffic control system will be in place