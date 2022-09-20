Here are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
Drivers in and around Harrogate will have a number of roadworks to watch out for this week.
Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.
Coppice Way
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 20 September till 21 September
A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place
John Street
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 20 September till 21 September
A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place
Parliament Street
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 20 September till 21 September
A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place
Chatsworth Court
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 20 September till 21 September
A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place
Chatsworth Place
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 20 September till 21 September
A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place
Coppice Place
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 20 September till 21 September
A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place
Coppice Gate
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 20 September till 21 September
A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place
Coppice Way
Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place on September 20
A traffic control system will be in place
Park Parade
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 20 September till 21 September
A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place
Strawberry Dale Avenue
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 21 September till 22 September
A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place
Promenade Lane
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential street work
Planned work will take place from 22 September till 23 September
Promenade Lane will be closed and delays are expected
York Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential street work
Planned work will take place from 22 September till 23 September
A diversion will be in place and delays are expected
Roberts Crescent
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 22 September till 23 September
A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place
Spruisty Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 22 September till 23 September
Delays are expected
Timble Grove
Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place on September 22
A traffic control system will be in place
For more information about the roadworks, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map