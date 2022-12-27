Unions RMT and Aslef are going on strike next week and will expect to bring train services to a halt from January 3 to 7. Northern has issued further ‘do not travel’ advice to passengers across the North.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “This is a most regrettable start to 2023 and we can only apologise to our customers whose return to work from the holidays will be disrupted by the action by the RMT and ASLEF.

“For many, Monday 9 January will be their first experience of our new timetable – which went live in December and includes an additional 3,000 services a week across our network. As such, we’re encouraging everyone to use the new ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on our website to see the changes specific to their local station.”

A Northern train at Leeds Train Station. (Pic credit: Danny Lawson / PA Wire)