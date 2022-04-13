Northern asks customers across Yorkshire to plan ahead for Easter bank holiday travels

Trains are expected to be very busy between Friday 15 and Monday 18 April across the Northern network.

In addition, engineering work will take place between Hull and Brough which will see some trains replaced by buses, meaning longer travel times on the following routes:

· Hull and Beverley

Northern is advising customers travelling this Easter bank holiday weekend to check before they travel

· Hull, Brough and Goole

· Hull, Brough and Selby

Tony Baxter, Regional Director at Northern, said: “We know the bank holiday provides a great opportunity for people to get out, explore, and enjoy all the North of England has to offer.

“We’re doing all we can to prepare for the weekend and are also asking our customers to plan ahead, expect services to be busy, allow extra time for journeys and, where possible, to avoid travelling during the busiest times."