Northern advises Harrogate customers not to travel this week due to industrial action

The whole of the rail network is affected by strikes, planned for Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June, meaning there will be no services on the York to Harrogate to Leeds line.

On Wednesday 22 and Friday 24, there will be a strike recovery timetable in place which can be found at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/timetables

Whilst there will be an uplift in services on days that fall in-between strikes dates, the knock-on effects and fleet displacement implications have forced Northern to advise its customers 'Do Not Travel' this week.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern is asking customers not to travel on its services this weeks due to industrial action

There will also be no LNER services running to London Kings Cross from Harrogate on all three strike days.

Customers are being advised that they should try to find alternative transport if their journey is essential.

Tricia Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Northern, said: “We’ve done everything we can to offer people across the North of England a skeleton service – but our advice remains not to travel.

“The timetable we have put in place has been agreed with Network Rail, who have had to consider the requirements of other train operators and freight services on the network.”

“We apologise in advance for the disruption and inconvenience that the RMT’s industrial action will cause.

"We continue to be keen to speak to the RMT to find a resolution and avoid any future strikes.”