Harrogate's first Lidl store set to open its doors this week

The new, modern store on Knaresborough Road will create around 40 new jobs for the Harrogate community and features the supermarket’s in-store bakery, customer toilets with baby changing facilities and parking for cars and bicycles.

On opening day, customers will be able to find exclusive deals and offers on selected products.

The store opening times will be 8am till 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am till 4pm on Sunday.

A CGI of the new Lidl supermarket which will open on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate on Thursday, October 13

A spokesperson for Lidl GB said: “It is fantastic that we are able to open our doors and welcome everyone into our new store in Harrogate.

"We have received overwhelming support from local residents, and we would like to thank all those that have played a part in delivering this new store.”

The new supermarket forms part of the company's ongoing £1.3bn investment across the country in 2021 and 2022.