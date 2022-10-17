After securing funding five years ago, North Yorkshire County Council has come under sustained criticism for slow progress on the project which is seen as key to the town’s transport future.

Residents recently slammed the first stage of the cycle path as a “nightmare” and like “crazy golf construction” – and now more remedial works are planned for parts of the route which opened earlier this year.

The council said this will involve the resurfacing of some junctions, including one at Harlow Moor Road which will also be widened after being described as “unsafe” by campaigners.

More details on the second phase of the Otley Road cycle path will be revealed this week, along with news on works to rectify issues with phase one.

This comes after a latest safety audit was carried out on the first stage, although a report with the full details has yet to be released by the council.

It said in a statement that proposals to address safety concerns will be revealed this week when it will also make an announcement on when stage two will begin. However, this new start date could still be several months away as a consultation on the final designs is expected first.

Previously, the council said the stage two works would start in May or June this year, and then after further setbacks it gave a more vague target of autumn.

On the stage one works, it has now said: “A number of remedial works are already complete or programmed to be complete in the coming months.

“Therefore, we will carry out the remaining remedial work such as resurfacing at the junctions following this.

“Widening of the route at Harlow Moor Road junction will be complete as soon as necessary third land becomes available.”

