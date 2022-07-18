National Highways issues advice for motorists travelling in hot weather

There are a number of tips for drivers to help them deal with high temperatures and dazzling sunshine as they prepare to make their journeys.

Drivers travelling during periods of hot weather this week are being advised to:

- Take a bottle of water before setting off to ensure you stay hydrated

National Highways has issued important advice for motorists travelling in hot weather this week

- Plan and leave plenty of time for journeys

- Check the weather forecast for your destination

- Check your vehicle before you leave

- Check travel conditions before setting off and, where it is safe to do so, during journeys

Mel Clarke, Customer Service Director for Operations at National Highways, said: “It is always important to plan ahead for your journey and this advice is no different during periods of hot weather.

"Our advice is that everyone should check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out.”

National Highways also offers some useful advice while driving in bright sunshine...

- You can reduce the glare from sunlight by taking some sunglasses with you, as bright sunshine can lower visibility and make driving more challenging - however, avoid category four sunglasses as these have extremely dark lenses which let in very little light and are unsuitable for driving

- During particularly hot weather, make sure your engine stays within the normal operating temperature range - however, if it begins to overheat, find somewhere safe to stop and allow it to cool down

- Summer is popular for cyclists, motorcyclists, walkers and horse riders to get out and about, so please take particular care to give them space and time

To keep informed about driving conditions during journeys, drivers are advised to follow messages on overhead signs and listen to radio updates.

Further information can be found by checking the National Highways website by visiting https://nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/

National Highways is advising drivers to plan their journeys in advance and carry out basic checks to make sure vehicles are roadworthy.

Things to consider include:

Tyres: Ensure tyre pressures are suitable for the load and check the condition of tyres, including the spare

Look out for cuts or wear across the whole tyre including sidewall

Engine Oil: Check oil levels regularly and top up if needed.

Take your car back to the garage if you’re topping up more than usual

Water: Always keep your screen wash topped up with a good ratio of water and screen wash to maximise the cleaning efficiency so you can clear debris or dirt off your windscreen easily

Lights: If your indicators, hazard lights, headlights, fog lights, reverse lights or brake lights are not functioning properly, you are putting yourself and your family at risk

Fuel: Before setting out make sure you have enough fuel to get to your destination