What is an ‘extreme heat’ warning according to the Met Office? Weather warning issued for Harrogate as temperatures set to reach 35 degrees

The amber warning for extreme heat has been issued from Sunday 17 till Tuesday, 19 July and the weather news service has said that temperatures could reach up to 35 degrees.

So, what is an Amber Extreme Heat warning? Here is everything you need to know...

The warning highlights the likely adverse health effects for the public, not just limited to those who are most vulnerable to extreme heat.

Whilst the idea of a heatwave sounds perfect for a day out with your family and friends, it doesn’t come without its dangers.

The Met Office urges the public to make sure they approach the next week with care and caution and to remember that certain groups of people are more vulnerable than others to heat.

Hot weather causes strain on the heart and lungs and for that reason most serious illnesses and deaths caused by heat are respiratory or cardiovascular.

Older people, people who have pre-existing health conditions and young children are at higher risk.

Extreme heat doesn’t only affect humans but also can place a strain on water and energy utilities, road and rail transport and the health and fire services too, according to the Met Office.

So, these weather warnings are crucial to alert the public of the severe potential risks that come with extreme heat conditions.