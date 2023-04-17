Motorists set to face three months of roadworks on major road between Harrogate and Ripon

CityFibre is carrying out the roadworks which will take place throughout the night as part of a £46 million digital infrastructure upgrade.

The road can still be accessed but traffic lights will be in place from 17 April till 13 July.

Kim Johnston, Regional Partnership Director at CityFibre, said: “From the 17 April, we will be starting work on the A61 between Harrogate and Ripon.

The A61 between Harrogate and Ripon is set to undergo three months of roadworks

"This work will last for approximately three months and will require traffic management on one side of the road.

"The works will take place Monday to Friday from 7pm till 6:30am, with the road returned to two-way traffic every morning.

“CityFibre is investing £46m in transforming Harrogate and Ripon’s digital infrastructure and bringing next generation full fibre connectivity to almost every home and business in the area.