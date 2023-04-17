News you can trust since 1836
Motorists set to face three months of roadworks on major road between Harrogate and Ripon

The A61 between Harrogate and Ripon is set to undergo three months of roadworks starting from today (April 17) until mid-July.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST

CityFibre is carrying out the roadworks which will take place throughout the night as part of a £46 million digital infrastructure upgrade.

The road can still be accessed but traffic lights will be in place from 17 April till 13 July.

Kim Johnston, Regional Partnership Director at CityFibre, said: “From the 17 April, we will be starting work on the A61 between Harrogate and Ripon.

The A61 between Harrogate and Ripon is set to undergo three months of roadworksThe A61 between Harrogate and Ripon is set to undergo three months of roadworks
"This work will last for approximately three months and will require traffic management on one side of the road.

"The works will take place Monday to Friday from 7pm till 6:30am, with the road returned to two-way traffic every morning.

“CityFibre is investing £46m in transforming Harrogate and Ripon’s digital infrastructure and bringing next generation full fibre connectivity to almost every home and business in the area.

"This is a major undertaking, which is why we work closely with our build partner, local authorities and the council’s highways team to manage disruption as best we can and ensure works are delivered quickly, and always to our high standards.”

