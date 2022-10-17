Coun Graham Swift, deputy leader of Harrogate Borough Council, said in a letter to the Secretary of State for Transport that the district should be considered as part of the £2 billion plans because of its “strong linkages” with Leeds and other parts of the neighbouring county.

He also said improved connections would compliment the £11.9 million Harrogate Gateway project which is centred around the town’s train station, with cash coming from the government’s Transforming Cities Fund.

Coun Swift said: “We welcome the commitment to build a mass transit system for Leeds and West Yorkshire and think there could be strong linkages to improve connectivity between West Yorkshire and Harrogate/North Yorkshire.

The mass transit system has been in the planning stages for years, and upgrades are proposed for routes which connect Leeds, Huddersfield, Wakefield, Halifax and Bradford, but not Harrogate, despite the rail link delivered by Northern.

“Integration of the mass transit system with the transport system in Harrogate would also further build on the excellent linkages being designed as part of the Transforming Cities Fund proposals.”

It is not known exactly what type of transport will run across the route yet, with the likes of tram trains and electric buses both under consideration.

It has also been suggested that driverless vehicles could be incorporated into the project, which is due to be completed by 2040.

Coun Swift, who is also cabinet member for resources, enterprise and economic development, highlighted opportunities for the York-Harrogate-Leeds rail line where he expressed disappointment over recent cuts to morning services from operator Northern Rail.

He also signalled his support for the long called for electrification of the rail line as he warned that Harrogate’s “constrained” transport network was one of the main barriers preventing the growth of higher paid jobs.

Coun Swift added that other proposals to improve signalling between Harrogate and York were of particular importance given the huge housing plans for a new settlement of between 3,000 and 4,000 homes centred around Cattal train station.

He said the village to be named Maltkiln will provide “a fantastic opportunity for further investment on the line and a boost to patronage levels”.

Harrogate Borough Council has also described the development as a place “where people are not dependent on a car,” adding that it will have “safe and attractive walking and cycling routes which connect people, places and facilities, including nearby villages; while bus and train links enable longer journeys”.