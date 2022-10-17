These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from October 17.
Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.
Cold Bath Road
Northern Gas Works is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 17 October till 18 October
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place
John Street
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 17 October till 18 October
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place
Mornington Crescent
Northern Gas Works is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 17 October till 28 October
A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place
North Park Road
Virgin Media is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 17 October till 28 October
A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place
Birstwith Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 17 October till 6 November
The road will be closed for the duration and delays are expected
Kingsley Drive
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 17 October till 6 November
The road will be closed for the duration and delays are expected
Leyland Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 17 October till 6 November
The road will be closed for the duration and delays are expected
Dragon Road
Northern Gas Works is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 17 October till 25 November
The road will be closed for the duration and delays are expected
Regent Parade
Northern Gas Works is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 17 October till 25 November
The road will be closed for the duration and delays are expected
Kent Road North
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 18 October till 19 October
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place
Oakbank
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 18 October till 19 October
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place
Oakdale Rise
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 18 October till 19 October
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place
Spruisty Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 18 October till 19 October
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place
Parliament Terrace
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 19 October till 20 October
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place
West Grove Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 19 October till 20 October
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place