These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Cold Bath Road

Northern Gas Works is carrying out essential maintenance work

A number of roads will be affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Planned work will take place from 17 October till 18 October

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place

John Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 17 October till 18 October

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

Mornington Crescent

Northern Gas Works is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 17 October till 28 October

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place

North Park Road

Virgin Media is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 17 October till 28 October

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place

Birstwith Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 17 October till 6 November

The road will be closed for the duration and delays are expected

Kingsley Drive

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 17 October till 6 November

The road will be closed for the duration and delays are expected

Leyland Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 17 October till 6 November

The road will be closed for the duration and delays are expected

Dragon Road

Northern Gas Works is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 17 October till 25 November

The road will be closed for the duration and delays are expected

Regent Parade

Northern Gas Works is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 17 October till 25 November

The road will be closed for the duration and delays are expected

Kent Road North

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 18 October till 19 October

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

Oakbank

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 18 October till 19 October

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

Oakdale Rise

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 18 October till 19 October

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

Spruisty Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 18 October till 19 October

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

Parliament Terrace

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 19 October till 20 October

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place

West Grove Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 19 October till 20 October