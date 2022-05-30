LNER urges Harrogate customers to plan ahead for the Jubilee bank holiday weekend

LNER services during the four-day bank holiday from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June are expected to be popular with celebrations taking place across the country to commemorate the Queen’s historic 70-year reign.

LNER is also entering the Jubilee spirit, adding special touches to surprise and delight customers at its stations, which will be dressed in Platinum Jubilee bunting.

Delicious cream tea boxes will be available as part of the onboard selection of snacks and refreshments at the Café Bar in Standard across the long weekend.

Customers travelling in First Class will be able to enjoy a complimentary range of locally sourced food featured in a new summer menu and there will be a special Strawberries and Cream popcorn treat to mark the occasion.

Claire Ansley, Director of People and Customer Experience at LNER, said: “We’re proud to play our part in this historic occasion making sure customers enjoy the best possible experience as they make their journeys along the East Coast route.

"We are expecting LNER services to be very popular, so we’re advising people to plan ahead, reserve their seats and leave plenty of time to reach the station and make their way to the platform.”

For people travelling to London or looking for inspiration around royal connections across the LNER route, there’s a dedicated web page offering top tips and travel advice about places to visit at https://www.lner.co.uk/our-destinations/queens-platinum-jubilee/ Customers can book direct, fee free and with ease using LNER’s mobile app and website, where they can register for live journey updates, select their own seat, and earn rewards by signing up to the LNER Perks loyalty scheme.