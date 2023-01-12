With just 24 hours to go until its January ‘Flash Sale’ closes at 4pm tomorrow (January 13), Northern has released a further 500,000 tickets on some of its most popular routes from just 50p.

Local routes available with 50p sale fares in both directions include:

From Harrogate to York

From Harrogate to Knaresborough

From Harrogate to Leeds

From Knaresborough to Leeds

New journeys up for grabs (in both directions) at the 50p, £1 and £1.50 flash sale rate include Leeds to Sheffield, Leeds to Manchester, Sheffield to Manchester, Leeds to Nottingham, Buxton to Stockport and Bishop Auckland to Middlesbrough.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We’ve had an amazing response to our January Flash Sale – hence the decision to release a further 500,000 tickets and add a number of new routes into the mix.

"That said, all good things must come to an end and the sale will close at 4pm tomorrow, so customers should book now to avoid disappointment.”

As well as some passengers’ reluctance to return to train travel and others who are still working from home after the Covid-19 pandemic, rail passenger levels are also struggling in the face of industrial action.

Earlier this week, Rail Minister Huw Merriman, praised Northern’s Flash Sale, saying: “We need to get people back on our railways and initiatives like this will do just that.”

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.northernrailway.co.uk or head to the Northern app.