The town centre of Harrogate in 1965
RETRO: 10 incredible black and white pictures of Harrogate from years gone by

We took a look through our archives and found these incredible black and white photographs of the Harrogate district from over the years.

By Lucy Chappell
44 minutes ago
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 4:44pm

These ten historic pictures from the 1800s and 1900s offer a fascinating glimpse into a bygone era of the Harrogate district.

Do you have any old pictures showing the Harrogate district in another era? Send them to [email protected]

The station square in Harrogate with the monument and gardens in 1913

Photo: Alfred Hind Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The view of Valley Gardens in Harrogate in 1880

Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The Royal Pump Room and Old Sulphur Well in Harrogate in 1928

Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The Turkish Baths on Parliament Street in Harrogate in 1910

Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Harrogate