Knaresborough gas works: Where will temporary traffic lights be placed over 12-week upgrade?

A series of temporary traffic lights are due to be installed in Knaresborough, as a £175,000 upgrade of the town's gas distribution network begins.

Northern Gas Networks began its upgrade at York Road on Monday, January 7, which is expected to last up to 12 weeks.

In order 'for the work to be carried out safely and efficiently,' the gas distributor says it will be necessary to implement various traffic management measures throughout the duration of works.'

Steve Goodwin, Site Manager for Northern Gas Networks said: “We have been working closely with North Yorkshire County Council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience customers may encounter and thank everyone for their support as we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as possible.”

The locations are as follows:-

The first phase of work has a two-way traffic system in place on Chain Lane, at the junction of Mayfield Grove. This will then be moved down Chain Lane, towards York Lane.

Week commencing Monday, March 11: A four-way traffic signals will be in place at the junction of York Road and York Lane.

Week commencing Monday, March 18: A four-way traffic lights will be in place on York Road.

From Monday, March 29: A four-way traffic signals on York Road at the junction of Chain Lane

Shops and businesses in the area will remain open as usual throughout the project.

NGN’s has said it has contacted local residents and businesses to make customers aware of the work, while on-site signage will advise motorists of the work taking place.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.