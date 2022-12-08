News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate rail passengers set to face five days of

More strikes by the RMT union have forced train operator Northern to advise its customers not to travel across five days next week.

By Lucy Chappell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Northern customers are being advised not to travel between Tuesday 13 and Saturday 17 December as there will be major disruption across the whole rail network.

A Northern spokesperson said: “On strike days, only travel by rail if necessary and if you do travel, expect severe disruption and plan ahead - especially the first and last trains of the day.

“If you do decide to travel, there will be very limited services running across the whole rail network so remember to check your entire journey as other train service providers may be affected.”

Harrogate rail passengers are set to face five days of disruption to train services next week due to strike action
The train operator has also announced that there will be some disruption to services between Sunday 18 December to Monday 2 January due to further planned industrial action by the RMT union.

A spokesperson added: “We’re working on what that means for services, please check before you travel as your usual train may not be running.”

There will be no Northern services running on Christmas Day and Boxing Day (December 25 and 26).

There will also be no rail replacement buses on strike days for Northern services and some Northern stations may be closed or have reduced hours due to the limited staffing and services.

For more information on the strikes, visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes

